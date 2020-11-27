Master of the Internets

For some reason, a question entered my mind the other day: I wonder what the lunatics at CM have been up to. Yesterday, I learned that Stephen Kokx of LifeSite news published the first installment of a series on the SSPX and sex abuse claims against it. I’ll comment on Kokx’s piece in another post.

Then, right on cue, here comes CM with a piece titled Empire of Lies: SSPX Infiltration of Catholic Media. The author of the piece is someone named Louise Sorbonne, a “globetrotting independent researcher” with no email address to contact her and only one entry online: Church Militant’s website. Here’s the bio for her:

Louise Sorbonne is a globetrotting independent researcher and former SSPX parishioner who submitted this article for consideration after noticing worrying trends in traditionalist media, which are either coming to the defense of the SSPX, in spite of documented evidence of sex abuse and cover-up, or otherwise remaining silent when they have a duty to speak.

Let me translate this: Christine Niles visited Great Britain many years ago, which qualifies her as a globetrotter by our low-bar standards. We are beside ourselves at CM because our most insane efforts at smearing good men and women—clergy, religious, and laymen—has been mocked, derided, and ridiculed as ridiculous. Then, under its breath, CM mumbles: “no one believes a word of what we say.”

It is telling that, months after CM made awful, crazy-on-the-face-of-it claims about the SSPX, the impulse over there remains to rehash the same garbage with the same level of vitriol. In other words, not even months have caused anyone at CM to perhaps mellow out a bit and admit, privately anyway, that the approach used by CM has not only made CM look unbelievably stupid and childish, it has become the laughingstock of any organization pretending to produce news.

Still, CM wonders, how did this blow up in our faces like this? And here CM has outdone itself, so much so that it created a fake identity to share the news. But it is more than a fake ID that is galling about this piece. In attempting to answer the question of why the sane world can’t stomach the junk from CM, it took a page from anti semites to explain: the SSPX, under the leadership of Jim Vogel, head of Angelus Press, has waged a media coup. You know, the SSPX has an outsized influence that they are able to use to influence…anything.

There’s no sense in commenting on the rest of Niles’ pretzel logic in this piece. It’s enough to try to wrap your mind around this: according to Niles, Jim Vogel, devoted husband and father and overworked head of a small apostolate for the SSPX, has made key appointments in long-time SSPX-friendly publications by leveraging—get this—advertisements in these publications.

Jim Vogel. My goodness. I’ve known Jim for years and consider him a good friend, but I have never known this wily side of him. You think you know someone… Of course, I don’t really believe this about Jim. I mean I didn’t. Then a thought entered my head. What if…

What if Niles is right? I pondered this for a bit. Then I ate some candy corn and had a smoke and thought about it some more. And there it was. This kaleidoscopic mess that fills my mind suddenly vanished. Clarity prevailed. It became so obvious that I realized that the obviousness was the point all along. But nothing is obvious if you aren’t looking for it. Then I began to laugh. At first it was a slow, guttural laugh. Then a more fast-paced, maniacal laugh took over until I could not stop. The laughing and clarity and brilliance of what Jim Vogel pulled off from little St Marys, KS was just too much to bear.

I lit another smoke and regained my composure. I doubt very much that Jim had any interest or ability in personnel decisions at other publications and organizations. But the way he played CM in 2020 is nothing short of complete genius. You see what he did, right? There were indeed some serious questions about how the SSPX responded to sex abuse cases. I think most observers would acknowledge that some of the responses by the SSPX in the 1990s and early 2000s were inadequate to say the least. I also think most observers would praise the SSPX for the way it has handled recent accusations of sex abuse against it. So, from the perspective of the SSPX, there really is not too much that it needs to be worried about. On the other hand, why not make sure?

You remember the email that was “mistakenly” sent to CM from the SSPX in response to questions it had about some priests regarding claims of sex abuse or inappropriate contact with women? Please tell me you don’t really believe that the email was sent mistakenly. A Master of the Internets who has created a lap-dog media empire doesn’t build that empire by making mistakes. No, there’s only one inference that makes sense: CM has unwittingly been played—infiltrated, if you will—by the Master of the Internets, one Jim Vogel, husband, father, loyal employee, and master—no: MASTER—of Catholic media.

Vogel’s mark is an admittedly easy one: self-delusional people who exhibit what appear to be sociopathic tendencies imbued with messiah complexes. This was tailor-made for an organization like CM. The oops email was like catnip to CM. Then, Vogel made his most brilliant move: the SSPX issued a communique. And then “Menzingen” pulled it from the web. This was like mainlining catnip for CM. Voris and Niles and their shut-in supporters piled on, taking the bait hard. Craziness ensued, followed by more craziness. Normal people retreated from CM. The focus shifted away from the SSPX. The Master’s job was successful.

And then, right on cue, one of CM’s regular columnists, Fr Rutler, was accused of some really nasty stuff.

Jim Vogel, Master of the Internets. Is there anything he can’t do?