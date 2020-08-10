Sigh, Again

2020 has not been especially kind to Church Militant, though the lunatics who work there don’t see it that way, apparently. They just keep shooting themselves in the foot. Any slightly discerning reader of CM can see quite easily how they apply deceit, evasion, distortion, fiction, absurd inferences, etc. in their, um, reporting. It’s tawdry and crazy and absolutely unCatholic, as the Eighth Commandment is routinely violated in CM’s insatiable quest for clicks.

Still, CM’s latest stunt with Fr Gardner’s email is, even by CM’s low standards, bizarre. It’s bizarre because the lie was so easily proved. Something smelled fishy from the get-go: an email from Fr Gardner with no greeting line and the implication that the email was meant for a wider audience, coupled with CM’s assertion that the SSPX was committing crimes, namely, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. The redaction of Fr Gardner’s email and phone number, so easily obtained from the SSPX website, is another of CM’s tricks to impress the True Believers and other delusional idiots that it held something precious. It was cheap and silly and so very CM.

The offensive language to which CM objected was that Fr Gardner advised the recipients of the email–which turned out to be priests, religious, and employees, and no one else–of their constitutional right not to speak without an attorney present to authorities investigating possible crimes committed by rogue SSPX priests. The email further advised that the SSPX would provide legal representation in the event any person decided to sit down with the authorities and describe what he knew. That’s it. It did not instruct anyone to not talk with the authorities. Instead, it essentially reminded people of their rights under the American legal system. Even a graduate from Notre Dame Law School should know that this makes perfectly legal and common sense–a statement that rarely appears in standard American English.

It was a good email. I’ve told our daughter since she was three-years-old not to talk with the police. The only thing I told her to say is that she wants to call her dad. That’s it. Fr Gardner correctly points out that we have an adversarial system of justice. Therefore, you don’t let the adversary in on what you have to say. It’s simply too risky to yourself. I would have gone further and advised that, instead of speaking at all with the authorities, anyone questioned should instruct that interrogatories be submitted to legal counsel, which would be answered in due course. The problem for anyone associated with the SSPX is that memories collide and become commingled with what they have read or heard, which can confuse memories and render a “memory” tainted by additional information that was brought to their attention after the fact. Confusion is the result. There is no sense in being put on the spot in an interview with such clutter in one’s memory.

On the one hand, the SSPX is to be commended for a rare common-sense approach to dealing with the public and anyone investigating it. On the other hand, this email screams “What in hell took you so long?!” I will accept that Jassy Jacas had the conversations/meetings with several priests as she has described. At least, the SSPX has never denied that these conversations/meetings took place. And that is alarming. The head of the USA District met with an accuser–in this case, Jacas--in his office. Alone. With no attorney or anyone else present! After hearing what she was alleging and why she wanted the meeting? Are you kidding me? Do these guys lose common sense the moment they are tonsured? It’s this insane “I’m a priest, I’ve got this” mentality which is why they’re in the spot they’re in. Faxing and calling and meeting with an accuser is so manifestly stupid that I wonder what else they’re screwing up. (I should clarify that I am speaking about Fr Wegner and no one else.)

In his office! Alone! With no attorney or anyone else present! Remember when Fr Wegner replied to CM’s email asking him for a response to their questions? Remember how, in his “Reply all” email, he mistakenly sent CM the email string that included internal discussions about their questions? Well, his behavior with Jacas made this indiscretion look wise in comparison.

Thank God that it is CM that the SSPX is tangling with and not a real, professional organization. CM’s employees are, to be charitable, not so bright. The writing, positioned as “reporting,” is so awful that it could let Harvey Weinstein squirm free. CM’s perpetual indictment of the SSPX is really something to behold. I wonder if they even read the stuff they write. My favorite line in the recent piece is this: “Jacas confirmed that approximately eight priests are under criminal investigation by the KBI.” Jacas! She of dubious reputation! She who makes wild statements that are not backed up with evidence! She who others (and her own words) contradict her ridiculous claims! She who admits that Fr Duverger did nothing wrong to her! This is who CM cites as an authority on the status of an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation!

At this point, the only remaining question is this: who lies more: lying Joe Biden or the liars at CM?