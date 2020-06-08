It is over a month since Church Militant screamed onto the scene accusing the SSPX of orchestrating a decades-long international criminal conspiracy of “sex abuse and cover-up,” with special attention directed at St Marys, KS.

Since then, Church Militant has published several follow-on stories, so it is probably a good time to pause and assess the claims made by them.

Let us ask the fundamental question to guide us in our assessment of those claims: What do we know? Not what we “think” we know or “suspect” or any other word that does not convey clarity and precision in the answer to “What do we know?”

The answer is “Not much.” Despite allegation piling upon allegation, Church Militant has been coy about presenting evidence to support its claims. Where is the email from the SSPX that was mistakenly sent to Church Militant? My guess is that Church Militant will never release the email because it does not prove a coverup by the SSPX. Church Militant promised Hanna Merz. Where is she? Where are the emails Jassy Jacas says she sent to Menzingen, Fr Wegner, Fr Vernoy, and others? Where are Jassy Jacas’ phone records to verify that she at least called or received a call from a phone number associated with the priests she references in her interview?

After promising on May 5, 2020 that “Detailed reports on more cases are forthcoming,” no details regarding cases in the U.S. have been released. And while the case of Fr Abbet is certainly disturbing, evidence has emerged from one of the principals of that story that contradicts Church Militant’s portrayal and conclusions of the details.

Church Militant is the Florence Jenkins of journalism and it is becoming tedious to comment on farce pretending to be journalism. Jenkins was a New York socialite in the early twentieth century who was geeked out about opera. So geeked out, in fact, that she deluded herself that she could sing. The result was a disaster. “She could sing everything except notes,” wrote one reviewer. She never acknowledged that her ambition outstripped her talent.

Like Jenkins, Church Militant (the entire staff) must be completely delusional not to run away in embarrassed horror at the stories they produce. It truly is cringe-inducing to read or hear Niles and Voris use words like “expose” and “investigation” to describe their work. So long as the money behind the operation continues to flow, Church Militant gets to pretend it is a credible news organization. Someday the money will be all gone, and so will Church Militant, and the world will be a better place without it.

Tell me one thing that Church Militant has even offered evidence about. One thing. You can’t because they haven’t. They lie. They use felons (Chione and Gonzalez), who served prison time, as sources. They are the equivalent of the left-wing looters who are besieging the streets of the world right now, leaving destruction in their wake. The only difference is that Church Militant’s looting robs good men and women of their good names and reputations.

Why Do People Believe Church Militant?

We know that there is always a segment of the population that will believe virtually anything. I feel sorry for the shut-ins and awkward loners who hang on every word that comes from Church Militant’s studios. But what is more puzzling is a Msgr Pope or Damian Thompson who latches onto such arrant nonsense. How can this happen? After all, Pope and Thompson are hardly stupid men.

The answer is surprisingly human and gives us insight into the practices of media outlets like Church Militant.

Daniel Kahneman, a Nobel-winning behavioral economist, has an intriguing answer to why humans believe things that, upon further reflection, they would not normally believe.

From Wikipedia: “The central thesis is a dichotomy between two modes of thought: “System 1” is fast, instinctive and emotional; “System 2” is slower, more deliberative, and more logical. The book delineates cognitive biases associated with each type of thinking, starting with Kahneman’s own research on loss aversion. From framing choices to people’s tendency to replace a difficult question with one which is easy to answer, the book highlights several decades of academic research to suggest that people place too much confidence in human judgement.”

I admit that when Church Militant first published its accusations, I was worried. I was a casual follower of Church Militant for several years and knew Voris had a propensity for the dramatic, but I never really followed any of his “major announcements” through to their ends. That’s a polite way of saying I did not know how shitty his work was. So when he and Niles showed up, sporting grave faces and saying Serious Words making a flurry of allegations, it got my attention. Then came Jassy Jacas, with her allegations. It looked serious. System 1 had me in its grips. Of course, that is the point. Even if Voris and Niles have never heard of Kahneman, they intuitively understand how people process information, false or true.

Then I read the pieces again. I listened to Jacas’ video interview several times. And I had questions. So did other people. After a few days of relative silence, I noticed people on Twitter I’d never heard of posting doubts of Church Militant’s narrative. (@BenedictCarter6, @AmFirst4Trump, @AnimateDust, @sdk14754977, @craggerty, and others.)

I contacted Niles and explained that I used to work for the SSPX and perhaps she would want to speak with me. Why not? She did not know what I knew. I was easy to find–I’m on LinkedIn, with my personal email address and phone number readily available. Someone who fancies herself an intrepid reporter would surely have tried to contact anyone who has ever worked at the SSPX, right? She decided to insult me instead. (See the first post on this blog.) And that’s fine, as I had no dirt to dish anyway. Still, any serious news organization would have contacted me and others who work or worked at the SSPX. Of course, Church Militant is not a serious organization at all. How can an organization run by a suicide blonde be serious?

What Is the SSPX Doing?

It is clear that the way Church Militant works is this: demand answers to questions and, if the target does not answer, launch an all-out assault of spurious allegations.

And it is clear that the SSPX has proven itself not up to the challenge of dealing even with third-rate dirt-bag organizations like Church Militant. For example, despite the unctuous attitude with which Church Militant has conducted itself, even these lunatics have brought to light serious questions that need to be answered. Period. There may be exculpatory evidence that accounts for the decisions of Bishop Fellay with Fr Abbet, and there may be simply a terrible error in judgement. We don’t know. We need to know.

It is obvious that the leadership of the SSPX has made the gravest and most stupid of all errors in bringing the work of responding to these allegations in-house, to priests. Such idiocy plays right into the hands of Church Militant, and why not? The priests believe that they can handle this crisis, like it is some hobby they fancy themselves an expert at. But they are not experts, as the lack of response makes clear. They suck at worldly endeavors. That’s not necessarily bad until they delude themselves, exactly like Church Militant has, into thinking they can control the situation. Amateur hour is alive and well within the leadership of the SSPX.

What to Do?

What should the SSPX do? How should they respond? First, they need to separate the European issues from the bullshit American claims that Church Militant has made. The American “problem” is easier, because it does not exist, and they need to denounce each claim, mocking when necessary, that Church Militant has made. Second, they need to come out strong against the ridiculous accusations against Fr Angles and the Nazi stuff. Then the SSPX needs to come clean on what happened with Abbet. Be honest. Admit fault if there is any. Address the so-called allegations against Fr Angles in Ireland. But speak up. Let your speech be “yes, yes,” “no, no.”

This world sucks. Not completely, but it drags each of us down. We need each other to help us get through life and, hopefully, to heaven. The laity lean on priests and religious. Priests and religious need to lean on the laity too. That is where trust is built. And where we can jointly fight off evil, especially when it comes from supposedly fellow Catholics.