It is over a month since Church Militant screamed onto the scene accusing the SSPX of orchestrating a decades-long international criminal conspiracy of “sex abuse and cover-up,” with special attention directed at St Marys, KS.
Since then, Church Militant has published several follow-on stories, so it is probably a good time to pause and assess the claims made by them.
Let us ask the fundamental question to guide us in our assessment of those claims: What do we know? Not what we “think” we know or “suspect” or any other word that does not convey clarity and precision in the answer to “What do we know?”
The answer is “Not much.” Despite allegation piling upon allegation, Church Militant has been coy about presenting evidence to support its claims. Where is the email from the SSPX that was mistakenly sent to Church Militant? My guess is that Church Militant will never release the email because it does not prove a coverup by the SSPX. Church Militant promised Hanna Merz. Where is she? Where are the emails Jassy Jacas says she sent to Menzingen, Fr Wegner, Fr Vernoy, and others? Where are Jassy Jacas’ phone records to verify that she at least called or received a call from a phone number associated with the priests she references in her interview?
After promising on May 5, 2020 that “Detailed reports on more cases are forthcoming,” no details regarding cases in the U.S. have been released. And while the case of Fr Abbet is certainly disturbing, evidence has emerged from one of the principals of that story that contradicts Church Militant’s portrayal and conclusions of the details.
Church Militant is the Florence Jenkins of journalism and it is becoming tedious to comment on farce pretending to be journalism. Jenkins was a New York socialite in the early twentieth century who was geeked out about opera. So geeked out, in fact, that she deluded herself that she could sing. The result was a disaster. “She could sing everything except notes,” wrote one reviewer. She never acknowledged that her ambition outstripped her talent.
Like Jenkins, Church Militant (the entire staff) must be completely delusional not to run away in embarrassed horror at the stories they produce. It truly is cringe-inducing to read or hear Niles and Voris use words like “expose” and “investigation” to describe their work. So long as the money behind the operation continues to flow, Church Militant gets to pretend it is a credible news organization. Someday the money will be all gone, and so will Church Militant, and the world will be a better place without it.
Tell me one thing that Church Militant has even offered evidence about. One thing. You can’t because they haven’t. They lie. They use felons (Chione and Gonzalez), who served prison time, as sources. They are the equivalent of the left-wing looters who are besieging the streets of the world right now, leaving destruction in their wake. The only difference is that Church Militant’s looting robs good men and women of their good names and reputations.
Why Do People Believe Church Militant?
We know that there is always a segment of the population that will believe virtually anything. I feel sorry for the shut-ins and awkward loners who hang on every word that comes from Church Militant’s studios. But what is more puzzling is a Msgr Pope or Damian Thompson who latches onto such arrant nonsense. How can this happen? After all, Pope and Thompson are hardly stupid men.
The answer is surprisingly human and gives us insight into the practices of media outlets like Church Militant.
Daniel Kahneman, a Nobel-winning behavioral economist, has an intriguing answer to why humans believe things that, upon further reflection, they would not normally believe.
From Wikipedia: “The central thesis is a dichotomy between two modes of thought: “System 1” is fast, instinctive and emotional; “System 2” is slower, more deliberative, and more logical. The book delineates cognitive biases associated with each type of thinking, starting with Kahneman’s own research on loss aversion. From framing choices to people’s tendency to replace a difficult question with one which is easy to answer, the book highlights several decades of academic research to suggest that people place too much confidence in human judgement.”
I admit that when Church Militant first published its accusations, I was worried. I was a casual follower of Church Militant for several years and knew Voris had a propensity for the dramatic, but I never really followed any of his “major announcements” through to their ends. That’s a polite way of saying I did not know how shitty his work was. So when he and Niles showed up, sporting grave faces and saying Serious Words making a flurry of allegations, it got my attention. Then came Jassy Jacas, with her allegations. It looked serious. System 1 had me in its grips. Of course, that is the point. Even if Voris and Niles have never heard of Kahneman, they intuitively understand how people process information, false or true.
Then I read the pieces again. I listened to Jacas’ video interview several times. And I had questions. So did other people. After a few days of relative silence, I noticed people on Twitter I’d never heard of posting doubts of Church Militant’s narrative. (@BenedictCarter6, @AmFirst4Trump, @AnimateDust, @sdk14754977, @craggerty, and others.)
I contacted Niles and explained that I used to work for the SSPX and perhaps she would want to speak with me. Why not? She did not know what I knew. I was easy to find–I’m on LinkedIn, with my personal email address and phone number readily available. Someone who fancies herself an intrepid reporter would surely have tried to contact anyone who has ever worked at the SSPX, right? She decided to insult me instead. (See the first post on this blog.) And that’s fine, as I had no dirt to dish anyway. Still, any serious news organization would have contacted me and others who work or worked at the SSPX. Of course, Church Militant is not a serious organization at all. How can an organization run by a suicide blonde be serious?
What Is the SSPX Doing?
It is clear that the way Church Militant works is this: demand answers to questions and, if the target does not answer, launch an all-out assault of spurious allegations.
And it is clear that the SSPX has proven itself not up to the challenge of dealing even with third-rate dirt-bag organizations like Church Militant. For example, despite the unctuous attitude with which Church Militant has conducted itself, even these lunatics have brought to light serious questions that need to be answered. Period. There may be exculpatory evidence that accounts for the decisions of Bishop Fellay with Fr Abbet, and there may be simply a terrible error in judgement. We don’t know. We need to know.
It is obvious that the leadership of the SSPX has made the gravest and most stupid of all errors in bringing the work of responding to these allegations in-house, to priests. Such idiocy plays right into the hands of Church Militant, and why not? The priests believe that they can handle this crisis, like it is some hobby they fancy themselves an expert at. But they are not experts, as the lack of response makes clear. They suck at worldly endeavors. That’s not necessarily bad until they delude themselves, exactly like Church Militant has, into thinking they can control the situation. Amateur hour is alive and well within the leadership of the SSPX.
What to Do?
What should the SSPX do? How should they respond? First, they need to separate the European issues from the bullshit American claims that Church Militant has made. The American “problem” is easier, because it does not exist, and they need to denounce each claim, mocking when necessary, that Church Militant has made. Second, they need to come out strong against the ridiculous accusations against Fr Angles and the Nazi stuff. Then the SSPX needs to come clean on what happened with Abbet. Be honest. Admit fault if there is any. Address the so-called allegations against Fr Angles in Ireland. But speak up. Let your speech be “yes, yes,” “no, no.”
This world sucks. Not completely, but it drags each of us down. We need each other to help us get through life and, hopefully, to heaven. The laity lean on priests and religious. Priests and religious need to lean on the laity too. That is where trust is built. And where we can jointly fight off evil, especially when it comes from supposedly fellow Catholics.
8 thoughts on “What Do We Know?”
Fantastic. Well said, sir, and highly relatable in your assessment of initial reaction to delayed reaction.
LikeLike
“Tell me one thing that Church Militant has even offered evidence about. One thing. You can’t because they haven’t. They lie.” The McCarrick stuff, the Detroit diocese stuff? Buffalo NY, anyone? The SSPX crowd were applauding when CM were denouncing the filth in the NO dioceses, nobody was accusing them of falsehoods or shaky evidence. Now they dare question the SSPX record on sex abuse and all of a sudden the same SSPX crowd start questioning their credibility. This is ridiculous. The SSPX and its faithful are so self-centered and full of pride
LikeLike
The “SSPX” crowd, Aures? Sorry, but there’s presumption on your part here. The labeling of perceived opponents smacks of CM’s usual tone. Identify, isolate, and subsequently shun and/or ridicule. (Perhaps you haven’t followed CM long enough to get a taste for how they treat dissenters. That is those “people” who call out their sham reporting and hyperinflated gotcha tendencies. CM’s techniques are nothing but a psyops venture to shake the sheep so hard–and impose an authority–that they groom followers. And, yeah, I’m using that term. (Just because you’re up to your eyeballs and can’t see what’s happening to people in the vortex doesn’t mean they’re not being mentally and spiritually abused.)
As for the SSPX “crowd” applauding CM, not precisely true.
Followers of CM have taken issue with Voris’s mandated propaganda-style reporting long before anything with the SSPX was ever mentioned. Michael Voris slammed commentators for rightly tagging the Holy Father with negligence in all manner of cases. He’s groomed forum moderators to ridicule, marginalize, calumniate and, in truth, behave in an unCatholic manner for years. The hypocrisy of Simon Rafe acting as a final authority in the combox is truly disturbing. But no more so than deforming those young, moldable boys who are so eager to do God’s work. But Our Lord never countenanced lying or half-truths to whip up the sheep to a false fury. That makes for an unstable group.
And one would have to be unstable to suck down all that Voris would declare about himself. Fair? Balanced? No. He parses stories and presents them in such a way as to promote his agenda. His targeting the Society after subsequent donations to his cause was only a symptom of what lay beneath. The fiasco with the flamboyant Fr. Paul Nicholson was truly grotesque and, if anything, deserves a SPOTLIGHT feature.
So does Voris’s tendency to absolve himself. He only got onto commenting on papal shortcomings when other news sources made him appear like the ostrich he was. Voris took “not criticizing the Pope” to the degree of pretending there is no pope. Voris made decrees and slammed everyone according to his narrative surrounding “the Church of Nice.” Perhaps we should label Voris the Church of Vice. He is blatantly doing evil that supposed good may come of it. He’s parsing stories and refusing correction at every turn when well-formed Catholics call him out for his bad behavior.
But go ahead and defend your savior. That’s exactly what CM hopes you’ll do along with giving Voris your $$$ and your unwavering devotion. He’ll “tell” you what you should believe. Until such time as you open your eyes to the game, he’s playing. Rather sick and twisted. But some people are into that. And some who have been abused are hard-wired to seek the same no matter how lurid the treatment.
LikeLike
I can’t tell who is wearing white or black hats anymore. The world has gone insane, and nobody has credibility anymore. I understand what you are saying about evidence, which should be shared. I understand what you are saying about offering to talk and not hearing from anyone, although, that may have an explanation. Perhaps they know who YOU are and don’t wish to dialogue. Perhaps, I don’t have any idea.
You do admit they have shone a light on the SSPX and brought out some questions that need to be answered. That’s a public service, anyway. People are sick and tired, no, people are leaving the Church, because they simply can’t take it anymore. The homosexual predators are one issue, the apostasy another, but for whatever reason, Catholics are done. Anyone who swings a bat at these monsters is going to get support, at least, read, because we are like prisoners in a foreign prison cell, banging our cups on the rails, and nobody ever looks in our direction. We’ve been rattling the bars for over 7 years now, and the prison guards keep abusing us by taunting us and doing obscene things where we can see them, while the warden mocks our requests, laughs, and tells us we ought to “be more joyous”. So yeah, anyone who will put up a poster in Rome, grab some demon idols and toss them into the Tiber, or publicly acknowledge what we know beyond the shadow of a doubt is true, that we have now the Ape Church in Rome, filled with disordered, sick men who do filthy things and mock God on our dime.
Is it any wonder CM is read? And supported? I wonder a bit at your generalization that anyone who would support the people who rightly want to call out these bastards “shut-ins” and “awkward loners”. That classification is undeserved and seems intended more to dissuade readers. The people who read CM are faithful Catholics who are at the end of their rope and want to see someone ride up and provide a response and an answer as to why the church they have probably loved and attended all their lives, which was their house built on rock and not sand, has become a sucking pool of quicksand, and causes them such relentless pain every day.
For all of them, I say, oorah, to anyone who takes these destroyers on, no matter how incompletely, yes! Do it!
We want to see these men outed, publicly shamed and charged, kicked out of our church! We are tired of boys and seminarians being groped by men with consecrated hands! We want them OUT and GONE.
Wantin ain’t getting, we know. But we can hope, because sooner or later, God is going to clean house.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not a public service in good faith if the things CM are bringing to “light” are hidden in shadows. And spun to be defamatory against an entire organization. That’s not fair reporting. That’s using other people’s pain and suffering for clicks and platform building.
The people who read CM are Catholics who are being beaten up by the spiritual porn Voris accused other news agencies of promulgating. Meanwhile, Voris feigns innocent intentions while engaging an unchecked zeal more attuned to a lynch mob.
His objective? Scandalize the sheep even more so they will be led by him–and whoever is paying his bills. It’s our very inclination to kick the sick bastards out of the Church that Voris is using to lead the beleaguered mob. He’s tearing at scabs, salting wounds, and being unfair and unbalanced in a calculated effort to narrow the field of is competition.
That’s just another form of abuse.
LikeLike
KR–
Not just gone. Jail. No country club, seaside hideout a la McCarrick, “Friend of Francis.”
LikeLike
The reporting of Mr Voris is accurate. The ad hominems against him tend to prove the substance of the claims. Archbishop Fellay has apparently committed crimes under French law, only to be saved from the proverbial guillotine by the statutes of limitations defense.
Fr Angles’s chief problem is not his alleged Nazi fetish, but his rape of minor boys, as to which there is sadly credible evidence in addition to the suicide note from the poor Michael Rodriguez.
By the way the emails are visible–sendlines, dates, re lines, etc., in the April 22, 2020 CM expose’. Your attack o the evidence is weak, and in fact ignores the bulk of it.
The SSPX’s chief problem is that there is no evidence that superiors with knowledge of crimes did anything at all to stop it.
Rather, it appears the entire upper management like Fellay, Galerreta, the former SSPX bishop Williamson, and lest we forget the ubiquitous man behind the curtain–Fr Franz Shmidberger–as well as the country superiors of France, Belgium and Switzerland and especially Fr Wenger current head in the United States, have all been implicated in the shell game and bait and switch of PROTECTING molesting priests.
The question for the SSPX becomes not only how can it have happened, but why?
Further, why should anyone believe it is not likely to continue to happen in the future.
LikeLike
Errata:
Correct spelling of the name of: Fr Schmidberger.
LikeLike